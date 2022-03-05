The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, March 7, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS & REGULAR AGENDA
— Public hearing at the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District), C-1 (Local Business District) and R-3 (Multiple-family Residential District) to C-2 (Central Business District) on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue and an accompanying ordinance.
— Public hearing at the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a mixed-use overlay on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue and an accompanying ordinance.
— Public hearing to consider submitting an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in the amount of $93,000 for a Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) contract budget amendment and an accompanying resolution.
— Consideration of an ordinance to amend code to change accident reporting dollar amounts and when reporting is required to match current state statutes.
— Consideration of a bid from Komline-Sanderson to rebuild Komline Belt Press 2, located at the Water Pollution Control (WPC) Plant, for the sum of $194,493.
— Consideration to award a contract to BX Civil and Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street project, including both the base bid and alternate bid, for a total amount of $13,175,170.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract for the First Street bridge and in-stream improvements project.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.