The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-5 approving the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project.
— Public hearing to consider a blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-6 approving the blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5814 approving a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth St. This ordinance was tabled at the Dec. 5, 2022, city council meeting and passed on first reading at the Dec. 19, 2022, council meeting.
— Consideration of Resolution No. 2023-7 authorizing Nebraska Public Power District to apply to the Nebraska Power Review Board to amend existing retail service area for the City of Norfolk to include tracts of land annexed by Ordinance No. 5795, which expanded the corporate limits.
— Consideration of approval for Engineering Design Services contract with Black & Veatch Corp. for the West Water Treatment Plant improvements and New Collector Well 14 project for an amount not to exceed $730,407.
— Consideration of approval to purchase three replacement police vehicles, for $131,538 for a lower price than the State of Nebraska contract No. 15778 OC, from Courtesy Ford in Norfolk.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Municipal Pipe Tool Co. LLC of Hudson, Iowa, for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation on Omaha Avenue for an amount of $768,436.75.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Rutjens Construction Inc. of Tilden for the Northeast Industrial utility extension in Norfolk for an amount of $1,467,124.
— Consideration of Ordinance No. 5817 authorizing issuance of public safety tax anticipation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $750,000.
— Consideration of approval of an engineering services contract with Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc. for the asphalt overlay project 2023 for an amount of $51,170.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to A & R Construction Co. of Plainview for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street street and utility improvements project for an amount of $2,928,366.53.
— Consideration of approval of Ordinance No. 5818 vacating part of the platted cul-de-sac on Andy's Lake Road north of the north right-of-way of Andy's Lake Road as platted in Andy's Lake Development No. 2 in the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 2, Township 23 North, Range 1 West of the Sixth P.M., in Madison County.
— Consideration of acceptance of the resignation of council member Gary L. Jackson as Ward 3 representative.
— Consideration of approval to call a special city council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. to fill the city council seat vacancy in Ward 3 as a result of the resignation of Gary L. Jackson.
SPECIAL ITEMS
— Discussion of operational and financial status of North Fork Area Transit Inc., with potential for a closed session for the protection of the public interest and/or to prevent the needless injury to the reputation of an individual, for the following reasons 1) to discuss matters that are part of a current investigation regarding allegations of fraud, 2) to evaluate the job performance of an individual when he/she has not requested such evaluation take place during a public meeting, and/or 3) to hold a strategy session with respect to potential litigation against North Fork Area Transit Inc.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.