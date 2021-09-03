The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 7, noon

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 municipal budget

— Public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 proprietary budget (water, sewer, solid waste and stormwater)

— Public hearing to receive comments regarding changing the tax requests for the 2021-22 fiscal year from the amounts for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

— Consider Norfolk Public Transportation's request for financial assistance in the amount of $309,533.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week

In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Power should be restored to almost all of New Orleans by Wednesday, 10 days after Hurricane Ida destroyed the electric gird, tearing down poles, transformers and even a massive steel transmission tower and leaving more than 1 million customers in Louisiana without power.

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

SANGEH, Indonesia (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in their search for something tasty.