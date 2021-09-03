The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 7, noon
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 municipal budget
— Public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 proprietary budget (water, sewer, solid waste and stormwater)
— Public hearing to receive comments regarding changing the tax requests for the 2021-22 fiscal year from the amounts for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
— Consider Norfolk Public Transportation's request for financial assistance in the amount of $309,533.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.