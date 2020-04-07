The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Northeast Community College board of governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: The meeting will be conducted virtually through Zoom, a video conferencing software. Viewers may join the meeting at https://northeast.zoom.us/j/379497598 and use the meeting ID: 379 497 598. The public also may call in with a local number. To find your local number, visit: https://northeast.zoom.us/u/adIvCwfj1O.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Along with the financial and other reports, the board will discuss the continuation of college programs and an emergency proclamation pursuant to the state’s Emergency Management Act.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the Zoom meeting, which will take place at all three extended campuses. Chairman Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.