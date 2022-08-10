The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which a public hearing will be held.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors meeting will have a public hearing on acquisition of real estate, Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Charles B. Durland’s Subdivision; Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 1, and Lot 17, Block 1, of Koenigstein’s Third Addition and Lot 18 of the western half of the vacated alley adjacent and East of said Lot 1, Block 1, in Norfolk. Board members also will approve an additional 1% increase in the total 2021-22 general fund budget limit authority; accept the Full Time Equivalency/Reimbursable Educational Units Enrollment Audit Report for 2021-22; approve the NSWERS Partner Data-Sharing Agreement; approve the College Center at South Sioux City Interlocal agreement; approve the Pathways 2 Tomorrow Partner Agreement and more.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairman Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

