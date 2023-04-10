The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m.
WHERE: O’Neill Extended Campus, 505 E. Highway 20, O’Neill.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors will consider a few action items, including a collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools for improvements to a shared softball field, electing the current slate of officers for the 2023 year, a first reading for the deletion of BP-5325, military student tuition assessment and refunds, and approving a second reading of revisions to GP-14, special rules of order, and of the deletion of BP-6110, college fiscal year.
There is one closed session planned “for the purpose of discussing imminent litigation, which is clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest,” as per the agenda.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.