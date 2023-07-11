The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 13, at noon.

WHERE: Maclay Building, Room 116B, 801 E Benjamin Ave.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors will hold a public hearing on the acquisition of property at 1107 East Benjamin Ave. The board will consider first and second readings for the deletion and revision of a number of board policies, and members will consider the professional managerial and classified staff association negotiated agreements for the 2023-25 contract years.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

CLOSED SESSIONS: There are two closed sessions planned: One for the purpose of discussing the potential purchase of real estate, and one for the purpose of discussing the status of collective bargaining, as per the agenda.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

