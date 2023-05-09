The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Members of the board of governors will consider a few action items, including the continuations of the food service/dietary management and criminal justice programs, the deletion and revision of a number of board policies and approval of the president’s contract for 2023-26.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There is a closed session scheduled for the purpose of discussing the president’s contract.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.