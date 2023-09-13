The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.

AGENDA:

— College administrators will present reports relating to administrative services, development and student services.

— Approve deletion of two policies relating to student grievances and employment.

— The board also will discuss information relating to the next fiscal year’s budget and tax levy. It is unclear whether board members will take action on the budget or consider it again on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the next board meeting.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. A representative at the college will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Crimea shipyard is on fire after a Ukrainian attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard early Wednesday in Russian-annexed Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities reported.

North Korea's Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look

Authorities searched Monday for an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after they said over the weekend he slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and tried to contac…