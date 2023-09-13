The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk.
AGENDA:
— College administrators will present reports relating to administrative services, development and student services.
— Approve deletion of two policies relating to student grievances and employment.
— The board also will discuss information relating to the next fiscal year’s budget and tax levy. It is unclear whether board members will take action on the budget or consider it again on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the next board meeting.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. A representative at the college will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.