The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Northeast Community College's South Sioux City Extended Campus, 1001 College Way, South Sioux City,
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Members will consider a few action items, including authorizing the of use of cash on hand to continue operations of the college pending final approval of the 2022-23 budgets in September 2022. Members also will consider the first reading and deletion of several board policies; BP-3511, Information Security; BP-2010, College Property Naming Policy; BP-2225, Conflict of Interest; BP-5610, Recognized Student Organizations. The members also will consider the first reading of revisions for BPD-04, Monitoring President Performance, and EL-09, Organizational Integrity. There also will be a closed session for the purpose of discussing the potential purchase of real estate.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.