The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

AGENDA:

— Present the monthly financial report for July 31 and claims paid in July.

— Delete two board policies related to nepotism and organizational structure.

— Discuss and consider the purchase of real estate located at 1107 E Benjamin Ave,

— Discuss and consider an additional 1% increase in the total 2023-2024 general fund budget limit authority.

— Discuss and consider on first reading the deletion of three policies related to student grievances, hiring processes and part-time employee benefits.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. A representative at the college will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

