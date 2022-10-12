The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 13, at 12:15 p.m.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors will consider a few action items, including approving the purchase agreement of property located off of Norfolk Avenue for the college’s fabrication lab facility.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

In other news

Election letter reminder

Election letter reminder

The Daily News welcomes letters to the editor. They should include the writer’s name, a phone number (for verification purposes) and a street address. Prior to elections, letters should not exceed 300 words. Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks. The Daily News reserves the right…

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to operate critical safety systems, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator …