The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8:45 a.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors will administer the oath of office to members elected in 2022, as well as consider a few action items, including approving the Maclay replacement building project, approving the South Sioux City workforce development building project and approving the continuation of the accounting, business and business administration programs at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. The board also will go through the first readings of proposed deletions and revisions of a number of board policies.
There are three closed sessions planned.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
