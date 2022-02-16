The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming board of governors meeting for Northeast Community College.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center, Suites C & D.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Members will consider a few action items, including the approval and second reading of institutional memberships, dual credit, instructional program review and distance education policy.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting will be Thursday, March 10, at 3 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

