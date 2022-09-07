The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
Members will consider a few action items, including the approval resolution of acceptance and approval of a rural business development grant; approval of the NSWERS interlocal agreement; the second reading and approval of revisions to board policies regarding access to education and asset protection; second reading and approval of the deletion of board policies regarding fraud and whistleblowers, recognition, communicable diseases, tobacco and alternative nicotine products use, alcohol and controlled substance testing for commercial driver’s license policy and child abuse or neglect, In addition, the board will consider the first reading and deletion of board policies regarding payroll deduction, voluntary separation program, work week, staff load, employment probation and the suspension, demotion and termination for cause.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.