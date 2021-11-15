The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 16,, at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Members will consider approving the redistricting plan for the Northeast Community College voting districts; approving the 2022-23 tuition fees and room and board rates; approving the annual membership dues for the Nebraska Community College Association; and approving a three-year extension for the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust..

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the spending might not be as transformative as Biden …

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government attorneys will appear before a federal judge Friday to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country, as Republican-led states have sought to drive down wolf numbers…

Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

The Aspen Institute has named Northeast Community College as one of the nation’s top 150 institutions and is eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community c…