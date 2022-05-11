The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, May 12, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Members will consider a few action items, including approving the continuation of the welding, machining and manufacturing programs at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. Members also will approve the second reading and approval of the deletion of three board policies; BP-5120 (Transfer of Credit Policy); BP-5130 (Standards of Satisfactory Academic Progress); BP-5150 (Student Military Leave). The president’s contract also will be approved for 2022-25.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.