The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, at 10:45 a.m.
WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors will consider a few action items, including a collaborative partnership with the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools, a resolution authorizing the sale of House No. 120029 South and House No. 120030 Middle South and the continuation of the drafting program at the college for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education for its consideration. The board also will go through a first and multiple second readings of proposed deletions and revisions of a number of board policies.
There is one closed session planned “for the purpose of discussing potential collaborative community partnerships and the possible effect on donor relations, which is clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest.”
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.