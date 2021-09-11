Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will be hosting five meetings: a budget hearing, a budget meeting, a tax hearing, a tax meeting and the regular meeting.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will consider the 2021-22 district budget and tax request.
— A new board member will be interviewed and elected to replace Bruce Mitchell.
— Members will vote on a $2.54 pay increase to all employees’ hourly rates.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2021-22 NPS budget
— Approve the 2021-22 tax resolution
— Interview and appoint a new member to the NPS Board of Education
— Approve the submission of the proposed ARP/ESSER III grant
— Approve the hourly classified staff pay proposal
— Reaffirm board policies 5001-12 related to students
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Sept. 23, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.