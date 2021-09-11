Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will be hosting five meetings: a budget hearing, a budget meeting, a tax hearing, a tax meeting and the regular meeting.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will consider the 2021-22 district budget and tax request.

— A new board member will be interviewed and elected to replace Bruce Mitchell.

— Members will vote on a $2.54 pay increase to all employees’ hourly rates.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the 2021-22 NPS budget

— Approve the 2021-22 tax resolution

— Interview and appoint a new member to the NPS Board of Education

— Approve the submission of the proposed ARP/ESSER III grant

— Approve the hourly classified staff pay proposal

— Reaffirm board policies 5001-12 related to students

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Sept. 23, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

