The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on an emergency operations plan and new social studies curriculum.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will hear of the transition to the state’s new safe reporting hotline.
— The board will vote on new Head Start mandates..
— Board members will vote on approving the hiring of two special education teachers for second semester of the current school year.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the revised COVID-19 Return to In-Person Learning Plan. The only changes being recommended are in elation to food services. Students will be able to use the fruit and vegetable bar and condiments.
— Approve the new Head Start mandates.
— Give permission to seek request for proposals for wireless access points and switch upgrades.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 5101-5208 related to students.
— Approve the first reading of board policy 6600 related to special education.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.