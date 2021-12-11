The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on an emergency operations plan and new social studies curriculum.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will hear of the transition to the state’s new safe reporting hotline.

— The board will vote on new Head Start mandates..

— Board members will vote on approving the hiring of two special education teachers for second semester of the current school year.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the revised COVID-19 Return to In-Person Learning Plan. The only changes being recommended are in elation to food services. Students will be able to use the fruit and vegetable bar and condiments.

— Approve the new Head Start mandates.

— Give permission to seek request for proposals for wireless access points and switch upgrades.

— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 5101-5208 related to students.

— Approve the first reading of board policy 6600 related to special education.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

