The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on an emergency operations plan and new social studies curriculum.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Board members will consider approving the 2021-22 emergency operations plan.

— The board will hear a safety update from administrators during the study session.

— Board members will vote on new social studies curriculum for the 2022-23 year.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the 2021-22 emergency operations plan.

— Approve the Lunchtime Solutions Inc. contract addendum.

— Approve social studies course offerings for 2022-23.

— Approve the first reading of board policies 5101-5208 related to students.

— Approve the first reading of board policy 6600 related to special education.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

