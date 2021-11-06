The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on an emergency operations plan and new social studies curriculum.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members will consider approving the 2021-22 emergency operations plan.
— The board will hear a safety update from administrators during the study session.
— Board members will vote on new social studies curriculum for the 2022-23 year.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2021-22 emergency operations plan.
— Approve the Lunchtime Solutions Inc. contract addendum.
— Approve social studies course offerings for 2022-23.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 5101-5208 related to students.
— Approve the first reading of board policy 6600 related to special education.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.