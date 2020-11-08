Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on a remote learning option for students and extra compensation for teachers.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools board of education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members will consider implementing a remote learning option for students during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
— Administrators will vote on compensation increases for teachers who sub during planning periods.
— Board members will vote on COVID-19 bonuses for substitute employees.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the addition of a remote learning option for students in the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
— Approve the 2021-22 negotiated agreement for certificated staff, as negotiated with the NCEA.
— Approve the hiring of an additional special education teacher for the second semester.
— Approve temporary COVID bonuses for substitutes.
— Approve an increase in the compensation provided to teachers when they sub during their plan periods.
— Approve the 2021-22 calendar.
— Grant permission to let bids for grades K-2 TWIG Science Program and materials.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 6283-6920 (Instruction).
— Approve the first reading of board policies 4025 (Professional Boundaries), 4031 (Injury Leave), 5008 (Attendance Policy and Excessive Absenteeism), 8342 (Designated Method of Giving Notice of Meetings) and 4270 (Staff Payments During Closure).
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 6000-6282 related to instruction.
— Approve the resignation of Patti Gubbels, effective Dec. 31.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.