The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will consider district staff resignations.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2023-24 school calendar.
— Approve the 2023-24 Little Panthers Preschool calendar.
— Approve an amendment to the 2022-23 school calendar to change the 1 p.m. dismissal for an annual staff appreciation event from Wednesday, May 3, to Wednesday, April 26.
— Approve the amendment to the 2022-23 negotiated agreement to increase summer school and curriculum work wages
— Grant permission to seek requests for proposals for an annual Chromebooks purchase.
— Approve a collaboration with the City of Norfolk and Northeast Community College to pay for one-third of the cost (not to exceed $400,000) for improvements to the softball facilities at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and up to 50% of operational costs based upon actual usage.
— Approve permission to receive bids for an activity bus.
— Approve permission to receive bids for two eight-passenger full-size SUVs.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 1400-1470 related to community relations.
— Approve the first reading of board policy 5101 related to student discipline.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairperson.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Feb. 23, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, March 13. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
