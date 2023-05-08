The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, May 8. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— A hearing will be held on parental involvement policies.
— An award for excellence will be presented to Cori Pena, nurse at Jefferson, Westside, Woodland Park and the Little Panthers Preschool.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve staff contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approve the resignation of Candace Schmidt, communications director.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 5008 (attendance), 5415 (anti-bullying), 5417 (school wellness), 6400 (parental involvement), 6410 (parental involvement) and 6370 (multi-cultural education).
— Approve the 2023-24 school meal prices.
— Approve the request for proposals for 2023-24 charter bus services.
— Approve the renewal of an agreement with LSI for 2023-24 as food management company.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 7000-7052 related to major construction.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There is one executive session on the agenda, described as “if needed to protect the interest of the district or to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.”
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been tentatively scheduled for noon on Thursday, May 25. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, June 12, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will not be any study sessions during the summer months.