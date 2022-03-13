Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve girls wrestling as an official activity. Members also will vote for and approve the hiring of new coaches for the girls wrestling and junior high cross country teams.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Members of the school board sent letters or testified in opposition to three legislative bills related to education.
—Members of the school board sent letters in support of Sen. Mike Flood’s LB 1167.
—Multiple resignations and hirings will be voted on.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve girls wrestling as an official activity.
— Approve the hiring of an assistant coach for the girls wrestling program.
— Approve the addition of junior high cross country coaches.
— Grant permission to seek requests for proposals for exclusive uniform agreements.
— Approve the sale of outdated teacher laptops.
— Approve the 2022-23 compensation increase for hourly and salaried classified staff.
— Approve the 2022-23 compensation increase for nurses, substitute teachers and district administrators.
— Approve the 2022-23 compensation increase and contract for the superintendent.
— Approve the bid from Otte Construction for the junior high addition and remodel.
— Approve the core bid from Huff Construction for the Bel Air addition and remodel.
— Approve or reject the alternate bid for additional classrooms at Bel Air Elementary.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 5417-5602 related to students.
— Approve the Little Panthers Preschool 2022-23 calendar.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, March 24, at noon.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.