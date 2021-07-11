The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will discuss federal funds and Chromebook purchases.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson will give an update about American Rescue Plan funds in her report.
— Board members will discuss granting permission to solicit bids for new student chromebooks and teacher laptops, while also considering selling old chromebooks.
— The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation will give an update about approved grants that will be going to teachers soon.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve resignations, pending suitable replacements
— Approve contracts
— Grant permission to solicit bids for 2022-23 student Chromebooks and teacher laptops
— Grant permission to sell old Chromebooks to recycling company
— Approve the 2021-22 substitute staff handbook
— Approve the first reading of policies: 1200, 3560, 4002, 4003, 4190, 4260, 5001, 5401 and 6380
— Approve board policies 3132 (internal controls), 1110 (bulletin boards), 4025 (professional boundaries) and 6212 (assessments and academic content standards)
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Aug. 9. Study sessions will resume starting at 5:30 p.m. The business meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.