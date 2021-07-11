The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will discuss federal funds and Chromebook purchases.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson will give an update about American Rescue Plan funds in her report.

— Board members will discuss granting permission to solicit bids for new student chromebooks and teacher laptops, while also considering selling old chromebooks.

— The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation will give an update about approved grants that will be going to teachers soon.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve resignations, pending suitable replacements

— Approve contracts

— Grant permission to solicit bids for 2022-23 student Chromebooks and teacher laptops

— Grant permission to sell old Chromebooks to recycling company

— Approve the 2021-22 substitute staff handbook

— Approve the first reading of policies: 1200, 3560, 4002, 4003, 4190, 4260, 5001, 5401 and 6380

— Approve board policies 3132 (internal controls), 1110 (bulletin boards), 4025 (professional boundaries) and 6212 (assessments and academic content standards)

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Aug. 9. Study sessions will resume starting at 5:30 p.m. The business meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

