The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, June 13. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the superintendent’s office, 512 Philip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 during normal business hours.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
—The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation is offering 125 dual-credit scholarships at $100 each for tuition to Northeast Community College, courtesy of the Margaret Robinson Memorial Endowment.
—Jill Hoffart will be presented with the Dr. Turk Excellence in Education Award at the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing board meeting on Friday, June 17.
— Members will approve a contract for Jessica Sherman, long-term substitute teacher, Reading Title I teacher, Washington Elementary
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the purchase of curriculum materials for the high school financial literacy course.
— Approve the purchase of curriculum materials for Advanced Placement English.
— Approve the 2022-23 middle school student handbook.
— Approve the sale of district vehicles.
—Grant permission to seek requests for proposals for district insurance.
— Approve the first reading of board policy 9141 related to board member attendance.
— Discuss, consider and take action to approve the first reading of board policies 1211 related to Title IX complaints of sexual harassment, 3132 related to internal controls, 3540 related to bidding construction projects, 4009 related to drug and substance use and abuse, 4133 related to substitute teachers, 6600 related to special education, 8346 related to public participation at board meetings, 8343 related to agenda construction and control, and 9340 related to board minutes.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, June 23, at noon.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.