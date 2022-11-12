The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 14, during which board members will appoint a new member following Jenna Hatfield-Waite’s resignation. There will be no study session.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will interview and appoint one of the following candidates for the open seat: Beth Shashikant, Kenneth Ramsay, Soshia Bohn and Ben Collins.
— The board will consider a resignation for Bobby Bernt, a first grade teacher at Grant Elementary School.
— There will be an executive session to protect the interest of the district.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Hire an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for the Norfolk Junior High track.
— Approve the hiring of a half-time English Language Learner teacher.
— Purchase 950 Chromebooks with the $380,000 in grant money the district received.
— Approve the first reading of board policies related to community relations.
— Select the district's legal counsel.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: There will not be a second meeting in November. The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.