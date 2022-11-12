The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 14, during which board members will appoint a new member following Jenna Hatfield-Waite’s resignation. There will be no study session.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will interview and appoint one of the following candidates for the open seat: Beth Shashikant, Kenneth Ramsay, Soshia Bohn and Ben Collins.

— The board will consider a resignation for Bobby Bernt, a first grade teacher at Grant Elementary School.

— There will be an executive session to protect the interest of the district.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Hire an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for the Norfolk Junior High track.

— Approve the hiring of a half-time English Language Learner teacher.

— Purchase 950 Chromebooks with the $380,000 in grant money the district received.

— Approve the first reading of board policies related to community relations.

— Select the district's legal counsel.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: There will not be a second meeting in November. The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

