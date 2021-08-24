The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on a pilot girls wrestling program and discuss several district updates.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 26, at noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Jami Jo Thompson will give an update about COVID-19 in the superintendent’s report.
— Board members will consider accepting girls wrestling as a pilot program for the 2021-22 school year.
— The board will discuss several items, including post-pandemic facility plans, budgets, learning loss, federal funding and more.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the addition of girls wrestling as a pilot program for the 2021-22 school year.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.