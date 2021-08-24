The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on a pilot girls wrestling program and discuss several district updates.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 26, at noon.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Jami Jo Thompson will give an update about COVID-19 in the superintendent’s report.

— Board members will consider accepting girls wrestling as a pilot program for the 2021-22 school year.

— The board will discuss several items, including post-pandemic facility plans, budgets, learning loss, federal funding and more.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the addition of girls wrestling as a pilot program for the 2021-22 school year.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration sought by Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed at least 22 people, according to a statement sent Tuesday.

Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict

Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ramped up its round-the-clock airlift of evacuees from Afghanistan to its highest level yet on Tuesday, but President Joe Biden faced a pressing decision on whether to shut down the massive military airlifts in a week, as the Taliban are insisting.

ACLU sues over South Carolina ban on school mask mandates

ACLU sues over South Carolina ban on school mask mandates

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing disability rights groups and parents of children with disabilities, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from requiring face masks, arguing the ban excludes vulnerable students from public schools.

Comedy festival officers reelected

Comedy festival officers reelected

Austen Hagood was reelected president of the Great American Comedy Festival Board of Directors at the group’s corporate annual meeting recently.

Agenda for upcoming NRD meeting

Agenda for upcoming NRD meeting

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.