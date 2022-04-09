The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will discuss, consider and receive input for the student fee policy.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
—The board will approve contracts for new staff from Zach Ahrenholtz, Social Studies Teacher at Norfolk High School; Amy Brown, Principal at Grant Elementary; Kristin Colvey, Family Consumer Sciences Teacher at Norfolk High School; Carla Miles 4th Grade Teacher at Jefferson Elementary; Alexis Phillips, Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher at Norfolk High School; Amanda Smith, 4th Grade Teacher at Jefferson Elementary; Judy Stepp, SPED Program Specialist; Tracy Trumper, Science Teacher at Norfolk Junior High.
—The board will approve resignations from Derek Summers, industrial technology teacher at Norfolk High School, and Brian Cleary, special education teacher at Norfolk Junior High School.
—The board will discuss updates on the Career Academies and Aftershock programs during the study session.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2022-23 student fees.
— Approve the purchase of curriculum materials for English/Language Arts, grades 6-11.
— Approve the proposal from BSN for Nike athletic uniforms and BSN equipment.
— Grant permission to seek requests for proposals for Chromebook Touches.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 5417-5602 related to students.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, April 28, at noon.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.