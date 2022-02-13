The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 14. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Small Board Room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the superintendent’s office, 512 Philip Ave. in Norfolk during normal business hours.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The safety team will be purchasing room number signs for all classrooms in the district so emergency responders can view all room numbers from the end of the hallway.
—The annual distribution of endowments also was approved by the foundation committee. NHS graduating class members of 2022 have the opportunity to apply for 64 Traditional Scholarships equal to $75,300 through the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
—Current job openings within the district will be discussed in the HR update.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve Policy 5006 Annual Resolution regarding option enrollment.
— Approve the hiring of a financial literacy (business) Teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
— Approve the purchase of social studies curriculum materials for grades 5-7.
— Approve the purchase of language arts curriculum materials for grades K-5.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 5301-5416.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 24.