The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022 school board positions.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Contract approval for a number of staff members for the 2023-24 school year.
— Resignation approvals for Tara Padilla, junior high English/language arts; Mike Sunderman, senior high business; Diana Kuehler, junior high special education; Whitney Porn, junior high science; Julie Morgan, Grant Elementary first grade; Carissa Moes, Bel Air Elementary kindergarten; Diamond Moraga, Little Panthers Preschool special education; Melissa Dinkel, middle school sixth grade; Amy Berner, Woodland Park first grade; Derek Ippensen, senior high principal; Ashley Woitaszewski, middle school special education; Monica Pickinpaugh, Little Panthers Preschool special education; Alexis Gothier, Little Panthers Preschool special education.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the purchase of 350 Chromebooks.
— Approve the 2023-24 option enrollment resolution.
— Approve the release of bid documents and specs created by JEO for reconstruction of the Sixth Street track.
— Approve CMBA to write official specs and bid documents for the middle school addition and renovation.
— Approve the purchase of two SUVs.
— Approve the 2023-24 activity transportation strategy.
— Approve the addition of a poetry club at the senior high on a pilot basis.
— Approve the addition of one senior high assistant girls wrestling coach.
— Approve the addition of one senior high assistant boys soccer coach.
— Approve the addition of one senior high assistant girls soccer coach.
— Approve the addition of one junior high head girls wrestling coach and two junior high assistant girls wrestling coaches.
— Approve the termination of the boys tennis co-op agreement with Norfolk Catholic Schools.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 1400-1470 related to community relations.
— Approve the second and final reading of Board Policy 5101 related to student discipline.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education will be held Thursday, March 23, at noon. The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.