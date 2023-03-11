The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022 school board positions.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Contract approval for a number of staff members for the 2023-24 school year.

— Resignation approvals for Tara Padilla, junior high English/language arts; Mike Sunderman, senior high business; Diana Kuehler, junior high special education; Whitney Porn, junior high science; Julie Morgan, Grant Elementary first grade; Carissa Moes, Bel Air Elementary kindergarten; Diamond Moraga, Little Panthers Preschool special education; Melissa Dinkel, middle school sixth grade; Amy Berner, Woodland Park first grade; Derek Ippensen, senior high principal; Ashley Woitaszewski, middle school special education; Monica Pickinpaugh, Little Panthers Preschool special education; Alexis Gothier, Little Panthers Preschool special education.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the purchase of 350 Chromebooks.

— Approve the 2023-24 option enrollment resolution.

— Approve the release of bid documents and specs created by JEO for reconstruction of the Sixth Street track.

— Approve CMBA to write official specs and bid documents for the middle school addition and renovation.

— Approve the purchase of two SUVs.

— Approve the 2023-24 activity transportation strategy.

— Approve the addition of a poetry club at the senior high on a pilot basis.

— Approve the addition of one senior high assistant girls wrestling coach.

— Approve the addition of one senior high assistant boys soccer coach.

— Approve the addition of one senior high assistant girls soccer coach.

— Approve the addition of one junior high head girls wrestling coach and two junior high assistant girls wrestling coaches.

— Approve the termination of the boys tennis co-op agreement with Norfolk Catholic Schools.

— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 1400-1470 related to community relations.

— Approve the second and final reading of Board Policy 5101 related to student discipline.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education will be held Thursday, March 23, at noon. The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

