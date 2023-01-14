The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education during which the board will reorganize and elect officers.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will approve the president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, legal council, committee assignments, depository banks, newspaper of record and credit card and fleet card designations.
— The board will approve contracts and resignations.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Reaffirm the current COVID-19 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan
— Hire one additional grade 3/4 teacher for Lincoln Montessori
— Approve the hiring of three additional special education teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approve the hiring of one full-time and one half-time English Language Learner teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
