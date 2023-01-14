The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education during which the board will reorganize and elect officers.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will approve the president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, legal council, committee assignments, depository banks, newspaper of record and credit card and fleet card designations.

— The board will approve contracts and resignations.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Reaffirm the current COVID-19 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan

— Hire one additional grade 3/4 teacher for Lincoln Montessori

— Approve the hiring of three additional special education teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

— Approve the hiring of one full-time and one half-time English Language Learner teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Lower Elkhorn NRD welcomes new board members

Lower Elkhorn NRD welcomes new board members

In its first official meeting of 2023, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors welcomed five new members — Melissa Temple from District 3, Kris Loberg from District 5, Michael Fleer from District 4, Mark Burenheide from District 6 and James Aschoff, who is fill…

FEMA's help for Alaska Natives had mistranslations, nonsense

FEMA's help for Alaska Natives had mistranslations, nonsense

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.

Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim.