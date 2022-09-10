The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which two public hearings will be held regarding taxes and the 2022-23 budget for the district.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting and public hearings.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will discuss building visits, construction updates and dual credit options at the study session at 5:30 p.m.

— A budget hearing for the 2022-23 school year will be held at 6:30 p.m.

— A tax hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m.

— An award of excellence will be given to Cher Moore, the Norfolk Junior High principal's secretary.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve a contract for Stephanie Goodrich, the new 2022-23 NPS district behavior specialist.

—Approve the updated COVID Return to In-Person Learning (Safety) Protocols

— Approve the addition of an assistant speech coach at the Junior High

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

Tags

In other news

College to offer several American Red Cross classes

College to offer several American Red Cross classes

Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer several American Red Cross-sponsored training sessions on Saturday, Sept. 10. All courses will be delivered in a hybrid format (part online and part in-person) with participants completing the online portion before in-person skills sessions.