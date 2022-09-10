The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which two public hearings will be held regarding taxes and the 2022-23 budget for the district.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting and public hearings.
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will discuss building visits, construction updates and dual credit options at the study session at 5:30 p.m.
— A budget hearing for the 2022-23 school year will be held at 6:30 p.m.
— A tax hearing will be held at 6:45 p.m.
— An award of excellence will be given to Cher Moore, the Norfolk Junior High principal's secretary.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve a contract for Stephanie Goodrich, the new 2022-23 NPS district behavior specialist.
—Approve the updated COVID Return to In-Person Learning (Safety) Protocols
— Approve the addition of an assistant speech coach at the Junior High
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.