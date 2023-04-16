The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, April 17. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— A hearing on student fees will be held.
— The board will consider contracts for a number of staff for the 2023-24 school year, including Jason Settles as principal of Norfolk High School.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2023 strategic action plan for safety.
— Approve the resignations of Katrina Murdock, Kaitlyn Young and Jaci Kumm pending the hiring of suitable replacements.
— Approve the 2023-2024 activity transportation strategy.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 7000-7052 related to major construction.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There is one executive session on the agenda, described as “if needed to protect the interest of the district or to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.”
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The 2nd monthly meeting of the Board of Education has been scheduled for noon on Thursday, April 27. The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be held on Monday, May 8. The study session will begin at 5:30 PM. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 PM.