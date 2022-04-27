The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve several new hire contracts.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, April 28, at noon.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will approve seven new contracts.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve several new hire contracts for Michael Becker, physical education teacher at Norfolk Junior High; Megan Bryan, title reading teacher at Washington and Grant Elementary schools; Colby Eymann, industrial technology teacher at Norfolk Junior High; Rheanna Klassen, science teacher at Norfolk High School; Sarah Laden, English teacher at Norfolk High School; Kady Malmberg, first grade teacher at Westside Elementary; Alexa Stueckrath, guidance counselor for Norfolk Junior High.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

