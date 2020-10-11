Norfolk Public Schools administration building NDN
Daily News file

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on the district school operations plan and board policies.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Administrators will discuss any amendments to and vote on the COVID-19 Return to School plan.

— Board members will consider the addition of full-time teacher and para-educator substitute positions.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the COVID-19 Return to School Plan, as amended.

— Approve the addition of full-time teacher and para-educator substitute positions.

— Approve the second reading of policy 8153 — standing committee on American civics.

— Approve the second and final reading of board policy 5001 (admission requirements) and 1211 (Title IX — procedure for complaints of sexual harassment).

— Approve the first reading of board policies 6000-6282 related to instruction.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at noon. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

