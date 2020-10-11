The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on the district school operations plan and board policies.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Administrators will discuss any amendments to and vote on the COVID-19 Return to School plan.
— Board members will consider the addition of full-time teacher and para-educator substitute positions.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the COVID-19 Return to School Plan, as amended.
— Approve the addition of full-time teacher and para-educator substitute positions.
— Approve the second reading of policy 8153 — standing committee on American civics.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policy 5001 (admission requirements) and 1211 (Title IX — procedure for complaints of sexual harassment).
— Approve the first reading of board policies 6000-6282 related to instruction.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at noon. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.