The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, May 9. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the small board room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the superintendent’s office, 512 Philip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 during normal business hours
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, May 9, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— An award for excellence will be given to Maria Moje, a guidance counselor at Norfolk Junior High.
— The board will approve one new contract for Chelsey Greene.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2022-23 Little Panthers Preschool Student Handbook.
—Approve the 2022-23 elementary student handbook.
— Approve the purchase of curriculum materials for Panther Lunch.
— Approve the first reading of board policies 5008 (Student Attendance), 5415 (Bullying), 5416 (Student Fees), 5417 (School Wellness) and 6370 (Multicultural Education).
— Approve paying the City of Norfolk for half of the concrete project at the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball fields, with the total cost not to exceed $100,000.
— Grant permission to sell and/or dispose of end-of-life technology, including outdated Chromebooks, iPads, keyboards and docking stations.
— Regard litigation against construction contractor and bonding company relating to the high school HVAC renovation project.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, May 26, at noon.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.