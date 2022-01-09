The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022 school board positions.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will approve the 2022 school board president and vice president.
— The board will vote on the 2022 school board secretary and treasurer.
— The board will grant an award of excellence to a Norfolk Public Schools custodian.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Appoint the board committee assignments.
— Select depository banks.
— Approve district's credit card designations.
— Approve the district's newspaper of record.
— Select the district's legal counsel.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Jan. 27, at noon.