The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve the 2022 school board positions.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will approve the 2022 school board president and vice president.

— The board will vote on the 2022 school board secretary and treasurer.

— The board will grant an award of excellence to a Norfolk Public Schools custodian.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Appoint the board committee assignments.

— Select depository banks.

— Approve district's credit card designations.

— Approve the district's newspaper of record.

— Select the district's legal counsel.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Jan. 27, at noon.

