The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, June 23. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at noon in the small board room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the superintendent’s office, 512 Philip Ave. in Norfolk during normal business hours. There are no action items, but board members may approve any contracts or resignations.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, June 23, at noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— There may be an executive session, if needed, to protect the interest of the district or to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual. Action items may be approved during this executive session.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.