The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve the updated COVID-19 Return to In-Person Instruction Plan.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Administrators recently met to update its policy on selecting reading materials. Some of the biggest changes include requiring books selected for NPS libraries to have support from a reputable review company. Furthermore, if a book title is deemed questionable for age or topic appropriateness, the media teachers will bring it to a quarterly peer review. If a consensus is not found among the media teachers, the book or material will be forwarded to the administration for a final decision.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve compensation for student-teachers beginning first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policy 9141 related to board member attendance.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 1211 related to Title IX complaints of sexual harassment, 3132 related to internal controls, 3540 related to bidding construction projects, 4009 related to drug and substance use and abuse, 4133 related to substitute teachers, 6600 related to special education, 8343 related to agenda construction and control, 8346 related to public participation at board meetings and 9340 related to board minutes.
— Approve the 2022-23 certified staff handbook.
— Approve the 2022-23 classified staff handbook.
— Approve the 2022-23 substitute teacher handbook.
— Approve the updated COVID-19 return to in-person instruction plan.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, July 28, at noon.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.