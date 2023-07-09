The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which a number of procedural actions will be considered.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Board members are scheduled to receive a number of reports, including from educators who attended the PLC Institute last month in Minneapolis and accreditation and job fair reports.

ACTION ITEMS

— The board will consider possible action revisions to the COVID-19 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan.

— The board will consider the first reading of several revisions to board policies covering everything from use of school facilities to firearms.

— The board will consider the first reading of policies on behavioral awareness and health points of contact in each school, Naloxone (Narcan) in schools and eligibility for NSAA participation in sports, along with revisions to board policies.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman. If needed to protect the interest of the district or individual reputations, the board reserves the right to adjourn into executive session.

FUTURE MEETINGS: There will not be a second monthly board meeting on Thursday, July 27. The next meeting of the board of education will be held Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

