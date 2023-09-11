The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education regular business meeting and budget hearing on Monday, Sept. 11. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the top floor.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education regular business meeting and budget hearing.
WHEN: The meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, will begin with the budget and tax hearing at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST:
— The purpose of the hearings is to give taxpayers the opportunity to provide support, opposition or suggestions regarding the school district’s proposed budget. The hearing for the budget will come first, followed by the tax hearing.
— A public comments section for individuals interested in sharing their thoughts regarding the budget will be open following a brief review of budget items. The budget, as it now stands, will allow the district to recommend a half-cent reduction to the district’s property tax levy.
— The public comments section for tax-related items will be open following a brief review of tax information. The current proposal for the levy includes $1 for the district’s general fund, five cents for the special building fund and 2.33 cents for the state’s qualified capital purpose undertaking fund.
— The budget and tax levy will be voted on at the board’s noon meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28.
REGULAR BUSINESS MEETING ACTION ITEMS:
— Present an Award of Excellence to Woodland Park Elementary teacher Mandi Dahlkoetter.
— Present routine committee reports relating to finances, students and human resources.
— Approve claims for September.
— Approve the memorandum of understanding with the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program implementation at Norfolk High School.
— Approve the 2023-24 emergency operations plan.
— Approve the property tax authority resolution that would result in a 1.1% increase to NPS’ property tax request authority.
— Approve the resignation of Carla Miles, a fourth grade teacher at Jefferson Middle School, pending a suitable replacement.
— The board also is expected to go into executive session to discuss litigation.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the public comments section of Monday’s meeting.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.