The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which board members will swear in a new member and hear administration updates.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Leann Widhalm will be sworn in as the board’s newest member.

— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson will give information about how the upcoming city annexation will affect the district in her report.

— The board will listen to a presentation about early childhood education opportunities at NPS in the study session before the regular meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the revised 2021-22 school calendar.

— Approve board committee assignments.

— Approve the Norfolk City Education Association as exclusive bargaining agent for non-supervisory certificated employees for the 2023-24 school year.

— Appoint one board member to serve as the district’s voting delegate at the Nebraska Association of School Board's Assembly.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Oct. 28, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

