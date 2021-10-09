The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which board members will swear in a new member and hear administration updates.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Leann Widhalm will be sworn in as the board’s newest member.
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson will give information about how the upcoming city annexation will affect the district in her report.
— The board will listen to a presentation about early childhood education opportunities at NPS in the study session before the regular meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the revised 2021-22 school calendar.
— Approve board committee assignments.
— Approve the Norfolk City Education Association as exclusive bargaining agent for non-supervisory certificated employees for the 2023-24 school year.
— Appoint one board member to serve as the district’s voting delegate at the Nebraska Association of School Board's Assembly.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Oct. 28, at noon. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will begin before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.