The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Aug. 8. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the small board room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the superintendent’s office, 512 Philip Ave., Norfolk, during normal business hours
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson will give a district facility update on various construction projects.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the spending of up to $400,000 of additional claims out of the general fund in August for completion of 2021-22 budgets, grants and transfers to depreciation.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Aug. 25, at noon.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.