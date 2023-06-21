The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, noon.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the bid for replacement of the junior high track

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal

Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Islamic extremists drove up to the American missionary's home in Niger under the cover of evening, gunning down two guards who stood watch. Jeff Woodke recalls seeing the muzzle blasts and hearing the screams before being thrown into a pickup truck that then sped away.

Notes from the Norfolk City Council meeting

Notes from the Norfolk City Council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled session. All members were in attendance with the exception of council president Shane Clausen. More than 40 citizens, city staff and media were also in attendance for the 2½-hour session, which also featured a public c…