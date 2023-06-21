The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, June 22, noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the bid for replacement of the junior high track
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.