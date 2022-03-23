Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, March 24. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at noon in the small board room. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, March 24, at noon.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will approve nine new contracts for Lindsey Albrecht, Katrina Beckman, Brianna Forman, Franchesca Garcia, Leah Kohles, Sydney Konz, Justin Parr, Benjamin Ries and Chelsey Schmit.
—The board will approve seven resignations from Troy Berryman, Grant Elementary principal; Molly Haselhorst, part-time teacher at Bel Air Elementary; Branis Knezevic, Norfolk Junior High counselor; Becky Lechner, Norfolk Junior High media specialist; Cindy Mills, Washington Elementary first grade teacher; Matthew Shelsta, Norfolk High School physical education teacher; and Jeremy Weidner, Norfolk High School physical education teacher.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve real estate transaction.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.