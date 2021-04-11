The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will consider option enrollment and construction bids.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members will consider a $1.27 million bid to renovate Grant Elementary School.
— Members will consider a $1.79 million bid to renovate Lincoln Montessori Elementary School.
— Administrators will provide an update about the Transitions Strategic Action Planning Committee.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Amend the 2021-22 option enrollment resolution to include kindergarten.
— Approve the bid from J.H. Hespe Co. for the construction project at Grant Elementary School.
— Approve the bid from Otte Construction Co. for the construction project at Lincoln Montessori Elementary School.
— Approve the bid from Capital for district print and copy services.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 9000-9370b related to bylaws of the board.
— Approve board policy 5003 (assignment of students: grade placement and transfer students) and 5004 (full-time and part-time enrollment).
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second meeting of the month is scheduled for noon on Thursday, April 23. The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.