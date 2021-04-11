The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will consider option enrollment and construction bids.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Board members will consider a $1.27 million bid to renovate Grant Elementary School.

— Members will consider a $1.79 million bid to renovate Lincoln Montessori Elementary School.

— Administrators will provide an update about the Transitions Strategic Action Planning Committee.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Amend the 2021-22 option enrollment resolution to include kindergarten.

— Approve the bid from J.H. Hespe Co. for the construction project at Grant Elementary School.

— Approve the bid from Otte Construction Co. for the construction project at Lincoln Montessori Elementary School.

— Approve the bid from Capital for district print and copy services.

— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 9000-9370b related to bylaws of the board.

— Approve board policy 5003 (assignment of students: grade placement and transfer students) and 5004 (full-time and part-time enrollment).

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The second meeting of the month is scheduled for noon on Thursday, April 23. The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — From a secure room in the Capitol on Jan. 6, as rioters pummeled police and vandalized the building, Vice President Mike Pence tried to assert control. In an urgent phone call to the acting defense secretary, he issued a startling demand.

Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

LONDON (AP) — As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help them are blocked until as late as June.