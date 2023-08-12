The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the top floor. A copy of the agenda is kept continually current and is readily available for public inspection at the building during normal business hours.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools administration building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST:
— Six reports will be presented relating to finances, teaching and students. The facilities and finance committee also will present a report.
— The board is expected to go into executive session to discuss a possible real estate transaction and a personnel issue “as needed to protect the interest of the district and to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.”
— The board will take action regarding employee contract and resignation approvals, as well as approve a number of board bills.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Appoint Jami Jo Thompson as treasurer of the board.
— Approve amended adult meal pricing for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approve the purchase of property located at 300 S. Fifth St.
— Approve the disposal of outdated “hot spots” remaining from the pandemic.
— Approve on second reading revisions to a number of board policies that address enrollment, student discipline, content standards, initiations, special education and firearms.
— Approve on second reading of board policies 6215, 6921, 6930, 5602 and 5301, which address the collection of dyslexia data, seizure safe schools, behavioral points of contact, naloxone and transgender athletes, respectively.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.