The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Teaching and learning, Americanism, multicultural, student programs and services, human resources and accreditation, superintendent’s and committee reports will be given.
— The board will consider the contracts of Ashley Meuret, fifth grade math and ELA teacher; Tiffini Palm, special education teacher; and Alanna Binder, business/computer science teacher.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve handbooks for the Little Panther Preschool, elementary schools, certified staff, classified staff and substitute staff.
— Approve the transportation services contract.
— Sell used maintenance and technology items.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 5008 (student attendance), 5414 (anti-bullying), 5417 (school wellness), 6370 (multicultural education), 6400 (parental/community involvement in schools), 6410 (Title I parent and family engagement).
— Approve a purchase of property.
EXECUTIVE SESSIONS: There is one executive session scheduled for the purpose of discussing “the potential purchase of property,” as per the agenda.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been tentatively scheduled for noon on Thursday, June 22. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.